Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 56,700 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.