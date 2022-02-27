Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 61,371 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of AMC opened at $17.66 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

