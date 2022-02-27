Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in Anterix by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anterix by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Anterix by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATEX opened at $54.05 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $993.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

