Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 72,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.