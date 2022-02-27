Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 116.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

