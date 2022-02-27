Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.65 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

