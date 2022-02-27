Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.25 Million Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1,160.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

