Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 458,564 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.