Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 372,525 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Verastem were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verastem by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verastem Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.