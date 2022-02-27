Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $6.04 Million Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,167,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIRS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

