U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $91.06 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

