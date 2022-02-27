U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $91.06 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

