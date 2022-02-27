UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $811,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Shares of TGT opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

