UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,388 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,240,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $475.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.68. The company has a market capitalization of $447.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $329.85 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

