UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,904,908 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $619,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.98.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $269.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

