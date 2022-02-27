UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 406,091 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $980,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 576.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $588.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

