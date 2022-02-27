UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,335,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,067,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

