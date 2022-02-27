UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 993,139 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $713,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $204.36 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

