UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $28,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after buying an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after buying an additional 34,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,802,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

Shares of MKTX opened at $379.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.73. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

