UBS Group AG Has $27.54 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $168.31 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

