UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $29,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.18 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.