UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

UNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a one year low of $172.92 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.92.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

