United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 11,053 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $2,882,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $51,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

