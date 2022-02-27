United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.