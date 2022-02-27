United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

