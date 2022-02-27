United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 129 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after purchasing an additional 187,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,126,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $306.87 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.74 and a 200-day moving average of $343.96.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.38.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

