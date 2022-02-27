United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €54.00 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($49.18).

Shares of UTDI opened at €30.85 ($35.06) on Friday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.94 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €37.72 ($42.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.35.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

