United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €54.00 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($49.18).

Shares of UTDI opened at €30.85 ($35.06) on Friday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.94 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €37.72 ($42.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.35.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

