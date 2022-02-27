UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $475.75 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $329.85 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $447.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

