Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.83.

UHS traded up $8.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. 1,967,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

