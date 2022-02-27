Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 486,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,580. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $378.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

