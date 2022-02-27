Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unum’s conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums is fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products, geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe strong operating results have led to solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility. It has continually enhanced shareholders’ value. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, persistent soft results at the Closed Block and Corporate segment and high costs weigh on margins. It estimates U.S. COVID-related mortality to worsen and weigh on group life results.”

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.