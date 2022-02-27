Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 718.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

