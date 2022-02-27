US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 856.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in US Ecology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

