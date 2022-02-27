US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.
NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
ECOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
About US Ecology (Get Rating)
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
