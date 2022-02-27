Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SSNC stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

