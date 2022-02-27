Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

