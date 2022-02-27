Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,100 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 384,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $122.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

