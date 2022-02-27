Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,400 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $273,217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $248,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE FNF opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 25.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

