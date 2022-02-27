Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

