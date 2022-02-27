Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

