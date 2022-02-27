UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut UWM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

UWM stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

