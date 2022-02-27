Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

