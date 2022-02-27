VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 545,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $1,088,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $4,663,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

