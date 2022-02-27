Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,466,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $68.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

