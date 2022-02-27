Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,466,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 314.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.