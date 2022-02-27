Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vapotherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vapotherm stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vapotherm by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.