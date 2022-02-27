VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $352,501.08 and approximately $51.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,022.95 or 0.99889634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00073634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.11 or 0.00294644 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,704,627 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.