Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Shares of VRE opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

