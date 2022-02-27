Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496,422 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $126.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

