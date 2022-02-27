Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

