Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,227 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $45.42 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

